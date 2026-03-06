Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1839
Trying to Be Invisable
This female Red-bellied Woodpecker was freezing in place to avoid a hawk that was nearby. She was motionless for many minutes until the hawk flew away.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1979
photos
148
followers
127
following
503% complete
View this month »
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th February 2026 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red-bellied hawk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw , such a beauty , and a superb capture and presentation ! fav
March 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet shot!
March 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty!
March 7th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Fav. Marvellous close up shot.
March 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what a sweet capture!
March 7th, 2026
Jo Worboys
Amazing detail, such a sharp focus
March 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close