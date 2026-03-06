Previous
Trying to Be Invisable by mccarth1
Trying to Be Invisable

This female Red-bellied Woodpecker was freezing in place to avoid a hawk that was nearby. She was motionless for many minutes until the hawk flew away.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw , such a beauty , and a superb capture and presentation ! fav
March 7th, 2026  
Mags
Aww! Sweet shot!
March 7th, 2026  
Corinne C
Fabulous capture of this beauty!
March 7th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Marvellous close up shot.
March 7th, 2026  
Islandgirl
Oh what a sweet capture!
March 7th, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Amazing detail, such a sharp focus
March 7th, 2026  
