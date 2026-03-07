Sign up
Photo 1840
Dreary Morning
It was a dark, very foggy morning. I was surprised to see these two horses out so early in the cool dampness.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
fog
horses
fences
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks cold. It’s a lovely image though!
March 8th, 2026
Monica
It looks really cold
March 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely image in spite of the cold and foggy morning !
March 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really looks cold
March 8th, 2026
