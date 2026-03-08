Previous
Good Posture by mccarth1
Photo 1841

Good Posture

This immature Bald Eagle was perched high up on a branch, looking over a tidal river and marsh. There were many other immature eagles there as well. I saw 7 in a tree at one point.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
