Photo 1841
Good Posture
This immature Bald Eagle was perched high up on a branch, looking over a tidal river and marsh. There were many other immature eagles there as well. I saw 7 in a tree at one point.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
bald eagle
