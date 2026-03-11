Previous
Ready for takeoff by mccarth1
Photo 1844

Ready for takeoff

This Red-tailed Hawk was poised for takeoff, which he did the next second. I missed that shot, unfortunately due to the tree branches.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Awesome shot!
March 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a magnificent bird.
March 12th, 2026  
Gary
Fantastic shot
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact