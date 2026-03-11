Sign up
Previous
Photo 1844
Ready for takeoff
This Red-tailed Hawk was poised for takeoff, which he did the next second. I missed that shot, unfortunately due to the tree branches.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1984
photos
149
followers
128
following
505% complete
View this month »
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th March 2026 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-tailed hawk
Mags
ace
Awesome shot!
March 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a magnificent bird.
March 12th, 2026
Gary
Fantastic shot
March 12th, 2026
