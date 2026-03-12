Previous
"You know I can see you, right?" by mccarth1
Photo 1845

"You know I can see you, right?"

I was sitting in my car a good distance away from him, but he knew I was there. Their awareness of their surroundings is amazing and keeps them alive!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Terrific picture of a Cardinal with an attitude!
March 14th, 2026  
George
Wonderful.
March 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact