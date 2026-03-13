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Previous
Photo 1846
Making a Point
These two immature Bald Eagles appeared to be having a serious discussion. The quality of this shot isn't good because it is highly cropped. Taken the other day when I saw lots of eagles on a foggy morning.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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2
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th March 2026 8:51am
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bald
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eagles
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immature eagles
Mags
ace
Still a great shot!
March 14th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Super capture still!
March 14th, 2026
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