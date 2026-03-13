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Making a Point by mccarth1
Photo 1846

Making a Point

These two immature Bald Eagles appeared to be having a serious discussion. The quality of this shot isn't good because it is highly cropped. Taken the other day when I saw lots of eagles on a foggy morning.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Still a great shot!
March 14th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Super capture still!
March 14th, 2026  
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