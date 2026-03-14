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Previous
Photo 1847
Among the Branches
Lots of branches prevented a clean shot of this Red-bellied Woodpecker on another foggy day.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th March 2026 12:14pm
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woodpecker
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red-bellied
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2026
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