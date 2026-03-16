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A bit disheveled by mccarth1
Photo 1849

A bit disheveled

This little Carolina Wren had been spending several minutes poking and preening its feathers. I think it needs a little smoothing out.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

George
But a great capture.
March 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
March 18th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
March 18th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very rumpled! Lovely shot.
March 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh what a beautiful capture!
March 18th, 2026  
Pat
How lovely, the feather detail is so good!
March 18th, 2026  
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