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Previous
Photo 1851
The Tormentor
The squirrels seem to enjoy settling right outside my window, driving Annie crazy. They used to run away when she jumped at the window, barking at them. Now they just stay there, tormenting her.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th March 2026 9:00am
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Dione Giorgio
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This one looks very mischievous from the look in its eyes. Poor Annie having to sit and stare at them.
March 19th, 2026
Mags
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LOL! Great description of what they do. Cute capture.
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
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ahhh bless... thats so cute.
March 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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How innocent looking - yet such a tormentor !! A lovely shot - Poor Annie, not free to chase and protect the property ! A lovely shot ! fav
March 19th, 2026
Babs
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Ha ha they are so cheeky aren't they
March 19th, 2026
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