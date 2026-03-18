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The Tormentor by mccarth1
Photo 1851

The Tormentor

The squirrels seem to enjoy settling right outside my window, driving Annie crazy. They used to run away when she jumped at the window, barking at them. Now they just stay there, tormenting her.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Dione Giorgio ace
This one looks very mischievous from the look in its eyes. Poor Annie having to sit and stare at them.
March 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! Great description of what they do. Cute capture.
March 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
ahhh bless... thats so cute.
March 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How innocent looking - yet such a tormentor !! A lovely shot - Poor Annie, not free to chase and protect the property ! A lovely shot ! fav
March 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha they are so cheeky aren't they
March 19th, 2026  
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