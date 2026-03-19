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Previous
Photo 1852
"Does anyone have a napkin"?
A little bit of food remained on this fellow's beak, after his visit to the feeder. He's a male House Finch.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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7
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3
Fav's
2
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th March 2026 9:01am
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house finch
Joan Robillard
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Great shot
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful shot of this pretty finch... so pretty. perhaps he's saving that little bit for later...
March 20th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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He's a beauty. Fav. Made me thing he is frozen.
March 20th, 2026
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