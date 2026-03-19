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"Does anyone have a napkin"? by mccarth1
Photo 1852

"Does anyone have a napkin"?

A little bit of food remained on this fellow's beak, after his visit to the feeder. He's a male House Finch.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
507% complete

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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful shot of this pretty finch... so pretty. perhaps he's saving that little bit for later...
March 20th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
He's a beauty. Fav. Made me thing he is frozen.
March 20th, 2026  
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