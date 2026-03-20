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Resting in the wind by mccarth1
Photo 1853

Resting in the wind

Egrets are such elegant birds. This Great Egret was quite content to stand on this branch as the breeze gently blew its feathers. It was unbothered by me or anyone else who happened by.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Gary
Beautiful shot
March 21st, 2026  
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