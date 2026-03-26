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Previous
Photo 1859
On Alert!
I love observing animal behavior. These deer were startled by something and all reacted the same way. Ears forward, frozen in place, tails ready to signal danger. Sure enough, in the next seconds their tails went up and off they ran.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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4
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th March 2026 8:48am
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deer
Beverley
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You captured them perfectly… So beautifully done.
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Great moment to observe these delightful animals before they took off in fright!
March 27th, 2026
Mags
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A wonderful capture.
March 27th, 2026
Jennifer
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lovely catch!
March 27th, 2026
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