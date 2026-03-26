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On Alert! by mccarth1
Photo 1859

On Alert!

I love observing animal behavior. These deer were startled by something and all reacted the same way. Ears forward, frozen in place, tails ready to signal danger. Sure enough, in the next seconds their tails went up and off they ran.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
You captured them perfectly… So beautifully done.
March 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great moment to observe these delightful animals before they took off in fright!
March 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
A wonderful capture.
March 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely catch!
March 27th, 2026  
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