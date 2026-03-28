Previous
Basking in the sun by mccarth1
Photo 1861

Basking in the sun

These 5 seals are running out of room for sunbathing on their special rock, as the tide rises. The quality of this shot isn't very good because it is highly cropped even after using 600 mm lens with a 2x teleconverter. They were way out there!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh I think this is a glorious capture! All sharing and keeping each other company…
March 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
How delightful!
March 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
March 29th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Very cool photo, great capture.
March 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact