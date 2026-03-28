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Previous
Photo 1861
Basking in the sun
These 5 seals are running out of room for sunbathing on their special rock, as the tide rises. The quality of this shot isn't very good because it is highly cropped even after using 600 mm lens with a 2x teleconverter. They were way out there!
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th March 2026 2:50pm
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seals
Beverley
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Oh I think this is a glorious capture! All sharing and keeping each other company…
March 29th, 2026
Mags
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How delightful!
March 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful !
March 29th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Very cool photo, great capture.
March 29th, 2026
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