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Into the Fog by mccarth1
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Into the Fog

There's something very special about the feeling one gets when out in the fog. A quiet stillness.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
So peaceful and yet there's drama. =)
April 7th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
A lovely, and now typical, New England landscape.
April 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a lovely foggy scenery
April 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov and scene with the mystery of the fog engulfing the land !
April 7th, 2026  
KV ace
Serene… lovely landscape.
April 7th, 2026  
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