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Previous
Photo 1870
Into the Fog
There's something very special about the feeling one gets when out in the fog. A quiet stillness.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
5
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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7
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5
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th April 2026 8:11am
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morning
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fog
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stream
Mags
ace
So peaceful and yet there's drama. =)
April 7th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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A lovely, and now typical, New England landscape.
April 7th, 2026
Beverley
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a lovely foggy scenery
April 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A great pov and scene with the mystery of the fog engulfing the land !
April 7th, 2026
KV
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Serene… lovely landscape.
April 7th, 2026
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