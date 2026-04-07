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Photo 1871
Maestro
This Mallard looked like he was about to lead an orchestra.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
25
18
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
Views
62
Comments
25
Fav's
18
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th April 2026 11:31am
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mallard
,
maestro
Mags
ace
Perfect timing and beautiful image.
April 8th, 2026
Beverley
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he's in perfect position... beautiful capture...
April 8th, 2026
Babs
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Ha ha he does doesn't he, great shot
April 8th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Amazing capture, GREAT photo.
April 8th, 2026
Diana
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Perfect title and capture.
April 8th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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He really does!
April 8th, 2026
Monica
Fantastic timing
April 8th, 2026
Hazel
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Or maybe clapping after the performance……
April 8th, 2026
carol white
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A lovely capture. Fav 😊
April 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A lovely moment ! fav
April 8th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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Sure does. Nice timing!
April 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Such a great capture!
April 8th, 2026
haskar
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Beautiful capture.
April 8th, 2026
KWind
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Great pose!
April 8th, 2026
*lynn
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beautiful
April 8th, 2026
KV
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Gorgeous... your description is so perfect for this shot. This image would make a great 6 word story... you should title it with 6 words and enter it. Here is the post with the info if you are interested:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52100/six-word-story-time
April 8th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 8th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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he looks majestic kerry
April 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Impressive
April 9th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Wonderful detail and image!
April 9th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great shot.
April 9th, 2026
amyK
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Great timing
April 9th, 2026
Yao RL
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sing along. cool shot.
April 9th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Definitely conducting a quacker orchestra
April 9th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Fabulous shot and timing. Fav.
April 9th, 2026
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