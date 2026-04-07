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Maestro by mccarth1
Photo 1871

Maestro

This Mallard looked like he was about to lead an orchestra.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
513% complete

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Photo Details

Mags ace
Perfect timing and beautiful image.
April 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
he's in perfect position... beautiful capture...
April 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha he does doesn't he, great shot
April 8th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Amazing capture, GREAT photo.
April 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Perfect title and capture.
April 8th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
He really does!
April 8th, 2026  
Monica
Fantastic timing
April 8th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Or maybe clapping after the performance……
April 8th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
April 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely moment ! fav
April 8th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Sure does. Nice timing!
April 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a great capture!
April 8th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture.
April 8th, 2026  
KWind ace
Great pose!
April 8th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful
April 8th, 2026  
KV ace
Gorgeous... your description is so perfect for this shot. This image would make a great 6 word story... you should title it with 6 words and enter it. Here is the post with the info if you are interested: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52100/six-word-story-time
April 8th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 8th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
he looks majestic kerry
April 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive
April 9th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail and image!
April 9th, 2026  
Rick ace
Great shot.
April 9th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great timing
April 9th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
sing along. cool shot.
April 9th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Definitely conducting a quacker orchestra
April 9th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Fabulous shot and timing. Fav.
April 9th, 2026  
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