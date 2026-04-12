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Previous
Photo 1876
On the move
With bits of mud flying off his feet, this Great Egret flew off and landed a short distance away. I'm always amazed that they can stay so clean when fishing in the mucky marshes.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th April 2026 7:54am
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bird in flight
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great egret
Mags
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Beautiful shot!
April 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Brilliant capture!
April 13th, 2026
Babs
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So elegant
April 13th, 2026
Gary
Beautiful shot
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
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an amazing capture... pure elegance in flight
April 13th, 2026
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