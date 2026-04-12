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On the move by mccarth1
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On the move

With bits of mud flying off his feet, this Great Egret flew off and landed a short distance away. I'm always amazed that they can stay so clean when fishing in the mucky marshes.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
513% complete

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Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
April 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture!
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
So elegant
April 13th, 2026  
Gary
Beautiful shot
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
an amazing capture... pure elegance in flight
April 13th, 2026  
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