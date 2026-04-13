Previous
Posing by mccarth1
Photo 1877

Posing

I was watching some egrets when this killdeer flew in and posed for a shot.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Pretty bird! Very clear shot!
April 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
Oh, how stunning! I was just about to log out when this fabulous shot appeared.
April 14th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
That light is exquisite!
April 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic light on this posey-poser.
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact