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Previous
Photo 1877
Posing
I was watching some egrets when this killdeer flew in and posed for a shot.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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4
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th April 2026 7:44am
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killdeer
🐶 Joyce Ann
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Pretty bird! Very clear shot!
April 14th, 2026
Diana
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Oh, how stunning! I was just about to log out when this fabulous shot appeared.
April 14th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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That light is exquisite!
April 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Fantastic light on this posey-poser.
April 14th, 2026
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