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A New Day by mccarth1
Photo 1878

A New Day

Sunrise is getting earlier and earlier. It makes it even more peaceful since fewer people are up. My favorite time of the day.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
514% complete

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Photo Details

Mags ace
An epic sunrise!
April 15th, 2026  
Gary
Wow, beautiful sunrise.
April 15th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
A stunner!
April 15th, 2026  
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