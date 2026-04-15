Previous
Reflecting Water Droplets by mccarth1
Photo 1879

Reflecting Water Droplets

It was a perfectly still morning and the water was like glass. This Red-Breasted Merganser glided by, covered in water droplets.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gary
Beautiful shot.
April 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact