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Morning Light by mccarth1
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Morning Light

The Red-breasted Merganser and I enjoyed the beautiful morning light!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
515% complete

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Mags ace
Beautiful shot and morning light.
April 17th, 2026  
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