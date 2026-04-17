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Mostly Molted by mccarth1
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Mostly Molted

I have lots of American Goldfinches in my yard and many are mid-molt. This fellow is almost at the peak of his breeding plumage.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
515% complete

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