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I've Fledged! by mccarth1
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I've Fledged!

This little Great Horned Owlet recently left the nest with its other 2 siblings. It's so fun watching them tentatively walk on the branches and fly from branch to branch. He's working on his stare! :)
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
516% complete

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