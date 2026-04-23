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Photo 1887
Evaluating the Situation
This morning I was lucky to cross paths with two coyotes who were looking for breakfast. This one stopped to see if I was a threat, then decided I was okay and went back to searching for a meal.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
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23rd April 2026 7:04am
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