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Evaluating the Situation by mccarth1
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Evaluating the Situation

This morning I was lucky to cross paths with two coyotes who were looking for breakfast. This one stopped to see if I was a threat, then decided I was okay and went back to searching for a meal.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
516% complete

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