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Previous
Photo 1888
The Stare
I love when I make eye contact with an animal, and they accept me and don't runoff. This deer continued eating without concern. He has visible pedicles, from which the antlers will soon start growing.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
2028
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365
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NIKON Z 8
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24th April 2026 7:05am
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deer
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Fight, flight, no he chose freeze. What a stunning teenager he is
April 25th, 2026
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