Previous
The Stare by mccarth1
Photo 1888

The Stare

I love when I make eye contact with an animal, and they accept me and don't runoff. This deer continued eating without concern. He has visible pedicles, from which the antlers will soon start growing.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Fight, flight, no he chose freeze. What a stunning teenager he is
April 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact