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Fluffy Baby by mccarth1
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Fluffy Baby

I was delighted to find another Great Horned Owl nest with nestlings!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful capture. I never see these around here.
April 26th, 2026  
Gary
Beautiful shot. I'm hoping I see an owl at some point and have my camera ready to go. Unfortunately i've only ever seen 2 in the wild so my chances are slim.
April 26th, 2026  
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