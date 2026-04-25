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Photo 1889
Fluffy Baby
I was delighted to find another Great Horned Owl nest with nestlings!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th April 2026 7:12am
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nestling
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owlet
Mags
ace
What a beautiful capture. I never see these around here.
April 26th, 2026
Gary
Beautiful shot. I'm hoping I see an owl at some point and have my camera ready to go. Unfortunately i've only ever seen 2 in the wild so my chances are slim.
April 26th, 2026
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