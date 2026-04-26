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Previous
Photo 1890
Bath Time
I recently put out this little birdbath for the birds. This catbird took advantage right away.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th April 2026 1:29pm
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birdbath
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catbird
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely timing fv!
April 27th, 2026
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