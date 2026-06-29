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Previous
Photo 1954
In the Spotlight
I don't know if I've ever seen a Black-crowned Night Heron so high up in a tree. I was glad it was perched nicely in the sun so I could grab a shot. Taken earlier in the month.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st June 2026 6:55am
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night
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heron
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black-crowned
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, great pose and light.
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
Looks good Kerry 📷💕
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot! Those red eyes stand out.
June 30th, 2026
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