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In the Spotlight by mccarth1
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In the Spotlight

I don't know if I've ever seen a Black-crowned Night Heron so high up in a tree. I was glad it was perched nicely in the sun so I could grab a shot. Taken earlier in the month.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
535% complete

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Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, great pose and light.
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
Looks good Kerry 📷💕
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot! Those red eyes stand out.
June 30th, 2026  
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