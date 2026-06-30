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Previous
Photo 1955
"Hurry up, take the shot!"
It's hard to resist taking a shot of such a pretty bird!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
2095
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159
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128
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535% complete
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1955
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th June 2026 8:42am
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cardinal
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. We don’t have that bird, but if we did, I wouldn’t be able to resist either.
July 1st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous capture as he posed so nicely!
July 1st, 2026
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