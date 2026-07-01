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Previous
Photo 1956
Little Greenie
This juvenile Green Heron was tucked away in the marsh in a very difficult location to access. I was happy to get this little peek through the branches, reeds and poison ivy!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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1956
Photo Details
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12
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4
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3
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th June 2026 8:33am
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green heron
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juvenile green heron
Barb
ace
Excellent capture!
July 2nd, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
What a wonderful photo. Your pictures are alway superb!
July 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@falcon11
Thanks so much, Allison!
July 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and framing.
July 2nd, 2026
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