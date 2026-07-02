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Sitting Pretty by mccarth1
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Sitting Pretty

The Mourning Doves like to sit in the feeder and casually snack on the seeds. The height of decadence!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
536% complete

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Photo Details

Babs ace
Fabolous detail. That eye really pops
July 3rd, 2026  
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