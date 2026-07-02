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Previous
Photo 1957
Sitting Pretty
The Mourning Doves like to sit in the feeder and casually snack on the seeds. The height of decadence!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
2097
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th June 2026 3:24pm
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mourning dove
Babs
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Fabolous detail. That eye really pops
July 3rd, 2026
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