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Photo 1958
Thirsty
The heat has been brutal for all of us, including the little animals. I am happy to provide fresh water to offer some relief. The birds, chipmunks, and squirrels have been taking advantage!
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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3
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th June 2026 5:31pm
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water
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chipmunk
Mags
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A wonderful capture. I have to refill the feeders and bird baths this morning too. =)
July 5th, 2026
John Falconer
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Well done.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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So cute
July 5th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful moment capture
July 5th, 2026
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