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Thirsty by mccarth1
Photo 1958

Thirsty

The heat has been brutal for all of us, including the little animals. I am happy to provide fresh water to offer some relief. The birds, chipmunks, and squirrels have been taking advantage!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
A wonderful capture. I have to refill the feeders and bird baths this morning too. =)
July 5th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So cute
July 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful moment capture
July 5th, 2026  
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