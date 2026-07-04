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Previous
Photo 1958
Morning Rainbow
The weather was changing quickly on this morning. Thunderstorms blew through at dawn with winds, lightning and rain. They past through and the heat and humidity came back with a vengeance. Yuck.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st July 2026 5:55am
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