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The Birthday Girl by mccarth1
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The Birthday Girl

Annie turned 5 today. Her favorite part of the day was devouring her frozen "Pup Cup"! This is an older shot; she felt her hair was a mess today and didn't want a photo taken. :)
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
537% complete

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Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! A lovely portrait of your fur baby.
July 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww what a sweet face!
July 8th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Wonderful canine portrait, looking slightly bemused!
July 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful girl .. so sweet .
July 8th, 2026  
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