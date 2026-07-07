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Previous
Photo 1962
The Birthday Girl
Annie turned 5 today. Her favorite part of the day was devouring her frozen "Pup Cup"! This is an older shot; she felt her hair was a mess today and didn't want a photo taken. :)
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Mags
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Aww! A lovely portrait of your fur baby.
July 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Aww what a sweet face!
July 8th, 2026
Hazel
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Wonderful canine portrait, looking slightly bemused!
July 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a beautiful girl .. so sweet .
July 8th, 2026
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