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Photo 1963
Stopping for a sip
I enjoy watching all the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks that stop for a quick drink. It's such a simple way to provide refreshment for them.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Album
365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th June 2026 8:18am
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cardinal
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
July 11th, 2026
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