Previous
Next
Stopping for a sip by mccarth1
Photo 1963

Stopping for a sip

I enjoy watching all the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks that stop for a quick drink. It's such a simple way to provide refreshment for them.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very nice.
July 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact