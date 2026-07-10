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Previous
Photo 1965
Momentary pause
The Barn Swallows were feasting on the bugs over the marsh. I caught this one as it rested briefly.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
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9th July 2026 10:53am
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