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Previous
Photo 1966
"Hello"
I enjoyed watching this buck as he grazed leisurely in the field.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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1966
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th July 2026 5:54am
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antlers
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buck
Phil Howcroft
ace
It's a great composition
July 12th, 2026
Chris Cook
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He doesn’t seem to be disturbed by your presence. Impressive set of antlers. Great shot.
July 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
Now this really made me smile :-)
July 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
he has a beautiful happy 'to see you' expression... a very handsome beauty. super capture. i hope you're feeling calm & comfortable after your car being squished by a branch... slowly slowly...
July 12th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Awesome capture
July 12th, 2026
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