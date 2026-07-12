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Previous
Photo 1967
Morning Glow
I explored an area that was new to me and was delighted to find a pond where this Great Egret was looking for breakfast in the hazy morning light.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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6
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th July 2026 6:31am
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morning light
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great egret
Wylie
ace
beautiful glow of light
July 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A wonderful find for you and a lovely backlit capture !
July 13th, 2026
Beverley
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clever egret... lovely capture...
July 13th, 2026
Mags
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Gorgeous light and capture.
July 13th, 2026
Babs
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Looks gorgeous in the sunlight
July 13th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Beautiful lighting!
July 13th, 2026
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