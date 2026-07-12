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Morning Glow by mccarth1
Photo 1967

Morning Glow

I explored an area that was new to me and was delighted to find a pond where this Great Egret was looking for breakfast in the hazy morning light.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Wylie ace
beautiful glow of light
July 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful find for you and a lovely backlit capture !
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
clever egret... lovely capture...
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Gorgeous light and capture.
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks gorgeous in the sunlight
July 13th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful lighting!
July 13th, 2026  
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