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Emerging from Darkness by mccarth1
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Emerging from Darkness

This was the scene while I waited for sunrise. I love the slow transition of light as night turns into day. My favorite time of the day!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
539% complete

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