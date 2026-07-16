Previous
Muddy Feet by mccarth1
Photo 1971

Muddy Feet

This Killdeer stopped long enough for me to get a shot. I stayed inside today to avoid breathing in the awful, smoky air, so this is a shot from a few days ago.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Breat shot and lovely bird.
July 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact