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Second Choice by mccarth1
Photo 1974

Second Choice

This Great Egret was just chased off its first perch choice by a squawking, bully egret.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh he does liik rather ruffled by the experience !! Never mind you are gorgeous ! fav
July 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture.
July 20th, 2026  
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