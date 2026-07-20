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Previous
Photo 1975
The Bully
This is a follow-up to yesterday's shot. This is the "bully" that chased the other egret off this perch. It's not a good shot with the colorless sky, but I thought its neck in this odd configuration was interesting.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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9
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4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th July 2026 5:37am
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great
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egret
GaryW
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It looks just like a "bully"! Great capture!
July 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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I like the simplicity.
July 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 21st, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Great edit!
July 21st, 2026
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