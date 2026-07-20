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The Bully by mccarth1
Photo 1975

The Bully

This is a follow-up to yesterday's shot. This is the "bully" that chased the other egret off this perch. It's not a good shot with the colorless sky, but I thought its neck in this odd configuration was interesting.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

GaryW ace
It looks just like a "bully"! Great capture!
July 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the simplicity.
July 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 21st, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great edit!
July 21st, 2026  
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