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Previous
Photo 1976
The dawn before the storm
The forecast was for a stormy day and I wanted to get out before the rains started. It was a pretty early morning.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st July 2026 5:12am
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reflections
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sunrise
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Corinne C
ace
Stunning wide angle view!
July 22nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
a truly beautiful capture...
July 22nd, 2026
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