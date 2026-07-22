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Previous
Photo 1977
Same dawn, different location
This was taken a few minutes after the shot I posted yesterday. I drove a couple of miles to get to the marina and the sky was still quite colorful.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st July 2026 5:29am
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reflections
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sunrise
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dawn
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marina
Jo Worboys
Picture perfect. Fav
July 23rd, 2026
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