Previous
Same dawn, different location by mccarth1
Photo 1977

Same dawn, different location

This was taken a few minutes after the shot I posted yesterday. I drove a couple of miles to get to the marina and the sky was still quite colorful.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Picture perfect. Fav
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact