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Waiting for the day by mccarth1
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Waiting for the day

Another early dawn shot from the other day.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
542% complete

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Rick Schies ace
That’s such a beautiful composite of colors
July 25th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful morning colors
July 25th, 2026  
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