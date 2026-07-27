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Previous
Photo 1982
Daylight on the harbor
The sun was rising on the harbor as I arrived. It was wonderfully peaceful. I took this earlier this month.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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4
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3
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th July 2026 6:06am
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boats
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
island
Beryl Lloyd
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Instant fav ! such a beautiful shot of this idyllic place - picture perfect !
July 28th, 2026
Kate
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Serene scene
July 28th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
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Gorgeous scene!
July 28th, 2026
Mags
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What a lovely morning capture.
July 28th, 2026
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