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Daylight on the harbor by mccarth1
Photo 1982

Daylight on the harbor

The sun was rising on the harbor as I arrived. It was wonderfully peaceful. I took this earlier this month.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav ! such a beautiful shot of this idyllic place - picture perfect !
July 28th, 2026  
Kate ace
Serene scene
July 28th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Gorgeous scene!
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a lovely morning capture.
July 28th, 2026  
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