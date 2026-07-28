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Previous
Photo 1983
Ahh, sweet nectar!
I watched this swallowtail flit from flower to flower, stopping just long enough for a quick sip on each one.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details
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4
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th July 2026 11:53am
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flower
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butterfly
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black swallowtail
Babs
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Stunning fav
July 29th, 2026
Keren - Heartside -
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stunning!
July 29th, 2026
Mags
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Lovely capture!
July 29th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful moment captured...
July 29th, 2026
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