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Big and Bright by mccarth1
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Big and Bright

I thought this bright marigold was deserving of an up close and personal shot.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
543% complete

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Photo Details

Life Thru My Lens
Beautifully captured. Great shot.
July 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and capture.
July 30th, 2026  
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