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Previous
Photo 1986
Rose of Sharon
While I was waiting, hoping to catch a hummingbird, I took a shot of my Rose of Sharon. Wasn't successful in catching a hummingbird.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st July 2026 8:48am
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rose of sharon
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2026
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