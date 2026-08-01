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Looking for breakfast by mccarth1
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Looking for breakfast

This is a young Snowy Egret I spotted in the early morning light, searching for a meal.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
544% complete

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