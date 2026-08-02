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Previous
Photo 1988
Pondering a problem
This chipmunk seemed to be trying to figure out how to reach a feeder that was about 5 feet away. I have a guard on the pole to prevent the squirrels and chipmunks from climbing up.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Kerry McCarthy
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@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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7
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd August 2026 8:42am
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chipmunk
Beryl Lloyd
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So sweet ! fav
August 3rd, 2026
Jo Worboys
Wonderful close up; you can see his/her brain trying to work it out
August 3rd, 2026
Diana
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Lovely shot of this cutie.
August 3rd, 2026
Wylie
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Cute
August 3rd, 2026
Mags
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How adorable!
August 3rd, 2026
Allison Maltese
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Nice shot and an unusual pose. Something chewed through my plastic fencing and ate some cherry tomatoes. I suspect his friends did that.
August 3rd, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Great shot, you got a lot of detail in that capture. Very awesome.
August 3rd, 2026
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