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Pondering a problem by mccarth1
Photo 1988

Pondering a problem

This chipmunk seemed to be trying to figure out how to reach a feeder that was about 5 feet away. I have a guard on the pole to prevent the squirrels and chipmunks from climbing up.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
August 3rd, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful close up; you can see his/her brain trying to work it out
August 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cutie.
August 3rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
Cute
August 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
How adorable!
August 3rd, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Nice shot and an unusual pose. Something chewed through my plastic fencing and ate some cherry tomatoes. I suspect his friends did that.
August 3rd, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Great shot, you got a lot of detail in that capture. Very awesome.
August 3rd, 2026  
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